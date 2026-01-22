This week's EGGCONSOLE release for the Nintendo Switch has been revealed to be the Greek-mythology-inspired action RPG, Courageous Perseus.

Released for the PC-8801 home computer, back in 1984, the game is the work of the developer Cosmos Computer and is considered to be a "masterpiece" that pioneered the domestic Japanese Action RPG genre, predating T&E Soft's Hydlide, which was published roughly one month later.

As the name suggests, the game focuses on the hero and demigod Perseus, from Greek myth, as he is called upon by his father, the god of the Sky and Thunder Zeus, to rescue three goddesses of beauty who have been taken prisoner by Gorgons.

Players take control of Perseus as he sets out on an adventure across the island, with the object of the game being for them to explore the island, defeat the enemies they encounter, and locate the whereabouts of the missing goddesses. Combat is fairly straightforward, and involves bumping into other figures onscreen to land an attack, with successful battles earning Perseus a boost to his vitality and experience points towards levelling both his attack and defence.

Here's the official synopsis:

A single island in the southern sea was once a peaceful flower garden, home to the Goddesses of Beauty: Maia, Celaeno, and Asterope. It was then invaded by the Gorgon clan.



The beautiful garden vanished, replaced by jagged rock faces and ominous moss, transforming it into a magical, cursed island.



Entrusting the 12 Zodiac constellations to residents, the Goddesses tried to flee but were caught by the Gorgon clan. The Gorgon's rage sealed the Goddesses in stone and corrupted the residents' hearts.



The Goddesses' sorrowful cries reached the great god Zeus in the heavens, carried by the wind. His tears then fell as rain, soaking the earth.



The Goddesses' sorrow reached the great god Zeus, who summoned Perseus. Armed with a sacred shield and sword from Athena and Hermes, Perseus journeys to the southern island to rescue the Goddesses and restore its peace.

The game will be released today, across the Nintendo Switch eShop, with the title currently being priced at $6.49.

Here's a trailer of the game in action:

Also, just in case you're wondering what next week has in store, it appears that the MSX2 shooting game Wonderland of Carbuncle is also heading to Nintendo Switch as part of the EGGCONSOLE series, with that title expected to drop on January 29th.