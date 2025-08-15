Update [ ]:

Great news for our American customers! 🎉Orders to the USA are finally back! 🇺🇸We're now working with @DalyenGames , a true homebrew enthusiast, who will act as our distributor in the US. Shipping fees stay the same, no extra charges, and no new customs taxes for you.

Here's the statement in full:

We are truly delighted, (and a little bit in awe!) to announce that orders to the USA are open again! After the challenges of the past weeks, we are excited to share that we have found a solution that will allow us to return to normal and ship to the USA as we used to do before having to suspend orders.

From now on, we will be working with Dalyen Games, who will act as our distributor in the United States. We are very happy to collaborate with Dalyen, a true homebrew enthusiast who shares the same passion for retro gaming as we do. While Dalyen will handle distribution in the USA, please note that we will continue to take care of the entire manufacturing process, ensuring the same quality and attention to detail you know from us. But most importantly, for you, nothing changes: shipping fees remain the same, there are no extra charges, and you will not have to pay the new customs taxes that were recently introduced. There will be a short adaptation period as we set up this new process, which means delivery times might be a little longer than usual at first. We kindly ask for your patience during this transition, and we are confident that things will quickly run smoothly. We are incredibly grateful for your support and for standing by us during this time. Thanks to this new partnership, we can continue bringing our games to the USA, and we could not be happier about it.

Original Story: French retro game publisher Broke Studio has announced that it is suspending all orders to the United States following new customs regulations introduced between the US and Europe.

Broke Studio releases physical games for old systems, and helped bring the utterly brilliant Changeable Guardian Estique to the NES / Famicom. It also launched its Homebrew Factory initiative recently, which aims to make physical publishing of new titles for old systems even easier.

"It truly breaks our hearts to share this news, but we will be temporarily suspending all orders to the United States starting Sunday, August 17th due to new customs regulations introduced between the USA and the European Union," said the company in a statement on social media.



"Under the current conditions with our shipping provider, and until further notice, US customers would need to pay around $80 in customs fees per item upon receiving their package. We feel these charges are unreasonably high and simply not fair to you. We never want your support for our games to come with such a heavy cost, which is why we've made the difficult decision to pause shipments for now."

Broke Studio has confirmed that the last day for US shipping will be Monday, August 18th, so there's still time to get your order in – especially if you'd like to show the company your support.

"If you already have a pre-order with us, please don't cancel it," adds Broke Studio. "We have already found a short-term solution for our pre-order campaigns that will keep extra costs minimal, so your order should be reaching you without such high fees. At the same time, we are actively working on a long-term shipping solution that will allow us to resume regular orders to the USA at a fair and reasonable cost.

Your support means the world to us, and we're doing everything we can to fix this as soon as possible. Thank you for standing with us through this, and we'll keep you updated every step of the way."