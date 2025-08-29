AYANEO is never a company content to rest on its laurels, but 2025 feels like it's been especially hectic when it comes to new hardware releases from the firm – and it's got more on the way, it would seem.

AYANEO has already announced the likes of the Pocket DS, Konkr Pocket Fit and Flip 1S DS, and it has now confirmed a new device within its catalogue that will be aimed at the "entry-level, high-value" sector of the retro handheld market.





Join AYANEO and step into the new era of retro gaming CODE R — A New Era of RetroWhen classic pixels meet modern technology, handheld gaming is redefinedAYANEO’s entry-level, high-value retro handheld is about to be unveiledNot just a gaming device, but a legacy of an eraJoin AYANEO and step into the new era of retro gaming pic.twitter.com/d8lOAw6sP8 August 26, 2025

Dubbed 'Code R', this product is described as a "new era of retro" by the company. "Not just a gaming device, but a legacy of an era," it adds.

Assuming this isn't just a single device and is the beginning of a new range, it feels like there's the risk of overlap with the "budget-friendly" Konkr series, which intends to offer "high-performance" handhelds at a lower cost than the more "premium" offerings.