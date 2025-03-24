AYANEO may be famous for its gaming-focused handhelds, but the company has also produced other products, including the AM01 and AM02 mini PCs.

The AM02 was notable for offering a secondary display on the body of the PC itself, showing elements such as running temperature and power output.



🎮The first Mini PC with a flip secondary screen design

Innovative Secondary Screen Design

🔥Featuring the top-tier AMD Ryzen™ AI 9 HX 370 processor

The Chinese hardware maker is back with another mini PC, but this one combines the looks of the AM01 with the display of the AM02.

It's also powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, making it one of the most potent devices AYANEO has made thus far.

The AM01S will also come with AYASpace 2.5, a 65W fan and dual USB4 and Ethernet ports.