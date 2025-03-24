Japanese studio Treasure is responsible for some of the most awe-inspiring video games of the '90s and 2000s, but the company has been sadly silent for some time now, with its last new release being 2014's Gaist Crusher God on Nintendo 3DS.

If you miss Treasure's signature style, then you might want to check out TirkaroKujo's Eternal Guardian Rubine -The First Fight-, a demo for which launches tomorrow.

The game is described as a "hair trigger 3D run-and-gun-and-sting inspired by many action games from the 90s, but mainly Sin & Punishment, Alien Soldier, Cannon Spike, and Radiant Silvergun." Sounds good to us!

You assume the role of a "bio-mechanical superweapon Rubine" and must "use your entire arsenal to blast through various overstimulating levels across multiple small scenarios while racking up the biggest high score you can."

The demo is the first chapter in what will hopefully be a long-running saga, and consists of two levels plus a bonus challenge level. "It is to be followed up with an additional paid version that adds another level and other goodies to test your skills," says the developer.

Bookmark this page, and you'll be able to check it out tomorrow when the demo goes live.