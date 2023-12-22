Japanese studio Treasure has created some of the finest games of the '90s and '00s, with the likes of Gunstar Heroes, Radiant Silvergun, Guardian Heroes, Ikaruga, Alien Soldier, Sin & Punishment and Gradius V in its back catalogue.

Its games have continued to be in the spotlight thanks to timely updates of both Ikaruga and Radiant Silvergun on modern systems, but as a development force, the company hasn't produced anything new for almost a decade; its last game was 2014's Gaist Crusher God on 3DS, and it is understood that while Treasure still exists as an ongoing business concern, president and founder Masato Maegawa is the only person of note still attached to it.

However, it looks like 2024 could be the year when that changes. In a social media post highlighting the fact that Ikaruga and Radiant Silvergun are both on sale at the moment, Treasure added the following message for its fans:

Treasure's year-end sales notice comes with a little something extra: "next year, I want to make something for the first time in a while"🇯🇵 https://t.co/L5ZsbGcV8s December 22, 2023

Could we see a new Treasure game in the near future? Our fingers are firmly crossed, as we've really missed the Japanese studio's unique brand of gaming.