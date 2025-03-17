Update [ ]: OneXPlayer has shown off its transforming OneXSugar handheld and has confirmed that it will be running the shiny new Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 gaming platform.





Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the ONEXSUGAR's SUGAR 1, the trailblazing device powered by the revolutionary 🚀 Unveiling the ONEXSUGAR! 🎮Get ready to elevate your gaming experience with the ONEXSUGAR's SUGAR 1, the trailblazing device powered by the revolutionary @Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 chip! Enjoy 28% faster GPU and 30% faster CPU, all in a sleek dual-screen format that redefines… pic.twitter.com/PBlxd68PmA March 17, 2025

Original Story: We've already seen the interesting AYANEO Flip DS imitate Nintendo's iconic DS handheld, and now rival firm OneXPlayer is getting in on the action.

The company has just teased the OneXSugar, an Android-based dual-screen handheld. Details are thin on the ground, but we do know that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset – most likely the Snapdragon G3x Gen 2, which is found in the AYANEO Pocket S and AYANEO Pocket DMG.

The trailer is quite vague and doesn't show off the whole device, but it would seem the OneXSugar will be a little more versatile than Nintendo's console.

For example, the brief footage shows that one of the screens can be rotated, and that the left and right sides of the system – which house the controls – also rotate. This appears to suggest that you can transform the OneXSugar from a dual-screen system to a single-screen handheld.

OneXPlayer hasn't revealed a release date or price for this device, but given the high price AYANEO is charging for similarly-powered handhelds, you can expect it to be between $300 and $500.