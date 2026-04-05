Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

After A Decade Of Attempts, One Of The Hardest PlayStation Platinums Has Finally Been Achieved

A Japanese Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus player has made history by being the first verified user to achieve a platinum on the PlayStation Vita title. For the longest time, it was believed to be nearly impossible for any player to obtain a platinum in the 2013 port of the PS3 title, on account of the game retaining the multiplayer trophy for the team-based missions from the original, while removing the ability to play in online co-op, and adding in an even more challenging Turbo Mode trophy.