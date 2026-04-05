Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (April 5th 2026) 1
Image: Koei Tecmo

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

After A Decade Of Attempts, One Of The Hardest PlayStation Platinums Has Finally Been Achieved

A Japanese Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2 Plus player has made history by being the first verified user to achieve a platinum on the PlayStation Vita title. For the longest time, it was believed to be nearly impossible for any player to obtain a platinum in the 2013 port of the PS3 title, on account of the game retaining the multiplayer trophy for the team-based missions from the original, while removing the ability to play in online co-op, and adding in an even more challenging Turbo Mode trophy.

The Driving Force Behind Xbox 360 Recomp Tool 'ReXGlue' Speaks Out

The dual topics of decompliation and recompilation have been getting plenty of attention lately, thanks to the fact that, via these two processes, we're seeing a flood of classic games being natively ported to modern-day systems, along with a raft of improvements and enhancements.

Read Only Memo has a lengthy and insightful interview with Tom, the driving force behind ReXGlue, an Xbox 360 recompilation tool.

Evercade Nexus Has A Better Screen, Dual Analog, Banjo, And Nintendo's Most Consumer-Friendly Feature

This week, Evercade maker Blaze lifted the lid on its latest system, the Evercade Nexus. Blaze is calling it "the best Evercade handheld experience that is available".

This N64 Flash Cart Has A Built-In Screen That Shows Which Game Is Running

David "DAVIDXGAMESmx" Brito has produced a flash cart called Screendrive 64 for the N64, which has its own built-in display – this changes to the relevant cartridge label depending on the game you have loaded up.

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Is Finally Getting A Western Release This Summer

We finally have an official date for the western launch of R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos.

According to the game's publisher, NIS America, the title will be released on June 18th, 2026, in the West, across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Switch 2.

Modder Picks Apart Old PlayStation Consoles To Create The Ultimate "Hybrid" PS1

It's hard to pinpoint which is the 'best' PS1 model to go for, so thank goodness that modder Secret Hobbyist has taken the hard work out of the decision by creating an all-new Printed Circuit Board (PCB) that lets you craft the ultimate 32-bit PlayStation.

Fanmade LEGO PSP Needs Your Help To Become The Real Deal

A PSP fan called yakyah has just submitted an amazing 333-piece concept to the LEGO Ideas website which replicates the handheld's iconic design, such as its shape, its D-pad, shoulder, and action buttons, and its 16:9 screen, as well as other smaller details such as the volume control on the side and its tiny yellow charging port.

More Classic Capcom Titles Have Arrived On Steam, But, Of Course, There's A Catch

A bunch of classic Capcom titles have just been made available to buy on Steam. Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Resident Evil 3: Nemesis (1999), and Breath of Fire IV are all available to buy now on the digital storefront for £3.99 / $4.99, with that price expected to rise to £7.99 / $9.99 when their launch discount ends.

Super Mario Bros. Gives Up Its Biggest Secret After 40 Years

Super Mario Bros., as we know, is now over 40 years old – so you'd expect every secret contained within the game's code to have been uncovered by this point.

However, a new glitch was recently found in Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels which caused quite a kerfuffle – and has led to an even bigger discovery within the original version of the game.

"I Couldn't Get A Job For 7 Months After That" - An Oral History Of The Wizard, Nintendo's Hollywood Debut

To mark the arrival of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, we thought it would be fun to dig into the archives for a look at the first time Nintendo went to the movies, The Wizard.

Learning From The End Of i-mode, The "Life Infrastructure" That Revolutionised Japanese 'Keitai' Gaming

March 31st, 2026 marked the official end of an era with the decommissioning of Japan’s 3G FOMA antennas. In this special feature, we look into the efforts to preserve the legacy of the i-mode service, which relied on the tech to function.