Minecraft has been ported to a ton of platforms, both officially and unofficially, over the years, but one platform I think most never expected it to come to was the Nintendo Game Boy/Game Boy Color.

These systems, after all, weren't designed with 3D graphics in mind, and most games on the platforms relied heavily on sprites and tiles to depict the action unfolding on the screen.

The thought, therefore, of translating Minecraft's vast terraformable 3D world into something that could run on vastly inferior hardware would understandably require a ton of effort, with most people putting it outside the realm of possibility.

Remarkably, though, it seems that there is someone out there who hasn't been put off by that fact — Brendan Tobias Friedly (otherwise known as Game of Tobi) — who has taken on the ridiculous task of making a Minecraft-like game for the classic Nintendo handheld.

Friedly, as you may be aware, is a homebrew developer and YouTube modder whose videos we've covered on the site before. For instance, back in May of this year, he shared an interesting video showcasing a project in which he tried to port Super Mario 64 to the Game Boy Advance using intensive optimisation and memory management techniques, and he has also previously worked on a port of Minecraft for the GBA.

"Game of Tobi" is at it again with a new #homebrew port of #MineCraft for the #GameBoy! Not the #GBA, but the original! @argonautgames.com managed to get wireframe 3D to work in the 90s, but this goes even further beyond. Full video & download link: youtu.be/2hwYoG96GQQ #retrogaming #GBC #gaming — Kaptajnen (@kaptajnen.bsky.social) 2026-07-08T00:58:39.100Z

This latest project, however, arguably takes things to an even higher level of absurdity, with Friedly getting a working Minecraft recreation running on the Game Boy/Game Boy Color, complete with breakable and placeable blocks, and even an explorable Nether.

Speaking about the project, which he has dubbed Minicraft 3D, in his video, Friedly stated, "Honestly, I wasn’t sure if it was even possible to have something like this on the Game Boy," stating, "we are not working with a lot" on the system. Because of the lack of information about making 3D games for the platform, he calls the project "the best I could do - for now at least," but does express a desire to learn more about the hardware in the hopes of pushing things even further in the future, which we'd personally like to see.

Right now, in the game's menu, there are two different modes to choose from: a randomly generated world and a flat terrain that is easier to build on. There's even an option to enable textures, but as you can imagine, this is very limited performance-wise, with texture-less being the optimal way to play.

If you're interested in checking it out, you can grab the GBC file here.