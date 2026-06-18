QUByte Interactive, the Brazilian retro publisher, is holding the first-ever QUByte ReConnect showcase later today (June 18th, 2026).

Described as "a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles," QUByte ReConnect seems to be an extension of the QUByte Connect shows the company holds annually in October and was teased on Twitter/X. It will kick off at 5pm BT/ 1pm PT/ 4pm ET/ 9pm UK, over on the company's YouTube channel and is expected to include "exclusive trailers and a massive legacy tech reveal we can't talk about yet."

In case you're unfamiliar with QUByte, it is responsible for emulation-based retro compilations, such as Top Racer Collection, Street Racer Collection, and, most recently, the Soccer Kid Collection (which is set to land on PC and modern consoles today to coincide with the World Cup 2026).



This Thursday, June 18, we’re dropping the first-ever QUByte ReConnect, a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles. #arcade #90s #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/AYzThy0qN1 Too many 90s arcade gems are still trapped on dead hardware. We're fixing that.This Thursday, June 18, we’re dropping the first-ever QUByte ReConnect, a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles. #retrogames June 15, 2026

The showcase is expected to cover games set to release in 2026 and 2027, which we imagine might include some of the PlayStation titles the team teased at the QUByte Connect last October, when it revealed it was bringing PlayStation emulation to its QUByte Emulation Engine. In case you've forgotten, this included Visual Concepts' 3D platform shooter One, Eutechnyx's cartoon racer Motor Mash, and King of the Jungle's /Invasion from Beyond (B-Movie) — all of which were revealed, but have still yet to get a proper release date.

"At QUByte, our passion has always been keeping history alive," the company states online. "We love taking those pixelated gems from old-school cartridges and arcade boards and making them completely accessible on modern consoles.



"This is our first-ever stream dedicated entirely to the QUByte Classics lineup. No fillers. Just pure, unadulterated retro announcements, crisp emulation updates, and exclusive trailers detailing what’s hitting your modern setups in 2026 and beyond."

If you want to tune into the showcase, you'll find the link below: