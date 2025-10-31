QUByte Interactive has announced that PS1 support is being added to its QUByte Emulation Engine (QEE).

The announcement was made during the QUByte Connect 2025 showcase, which took place yesterday (October 30th), with the company revealing the first three titles that will be released across modern platforms "very soon."

This includes the 3D platform shooter One (1997) from Visual Concepts, the multiplayer cartoon racer Motor Mash (1997) from Eutechnyx, and King of the Jungle's flight combat title Invasion from Beyond (1998), which is better known as B-Movie in Europe.

Despite what QUByte said in the presentation, it's hard to exactly label these games as "classics", with all three getting pretty mixed or average reviews back when they first launched back in the late '90s.

Computer & Video Games, for instance, originally gave Motor Mash 2/5 in its December 1997 issue, praising its graphics but stating it ultimately offers "nothing new" and was simply "another pretender to the Micro Machines throne."





At QUByte, we’ve always loved bringing retro classics back to life, and now we’re taking another big step in game preservation by adding PlayStation 1 support to the QEE!



pic.twitter.com/Swzf8mNawf October 30, 2025

As for Invasion from Beyond and One, they didn't fare much better either. Next Generation stated in its May 1999 edition that Invasion from Beyond was a game "that deserves to be passed on, even when it's staring up from the bottom of the bargain bin".

Meanwhile, critics seemed to be confused over what to make of One, with Game Informer, Official PlayStation Magazine (US), and GameFan awarding the shooter high scores, while IGN's reviewer Adam Douglas, on the other hand, stated "One could've been a great game" but it "seemingly has been designed to make it impossible to see what's going on."

In other words, this isn't exactly the strongest lineup of titles to announce the PS1 emulation support with, but they could be worth checking out if you somehow have fond memories of the games or are specifically into PS1 curiosities.

In addition to this announcement, QUByte Interactive has also stated that fans can expect many more "cult favourites" in the future.