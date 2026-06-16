Retro game marketing company Pixel Helix has announced a digital showcase celebrating retro games, which will air in August.

Broadcast in the run-up to this year's Gamescom event, Pixel Arcadia is billed as "an authentic show for retro, retro-inspired and classic games, ensuring that heritage gaming is given centre stage during the busiest week in Europe's gaming calendar."

The PR states that the event "will put an important spotlight on independent retro projects, major classic revivals and video-games preservation. Alongside exclusive new title announcements, Pixel Arcadia will share deep-dive developer insights and commentary, moving away from rapid-fire trailer reels toward meaningful, contextual storytelling that honours video game history."

Al Hibberd, CEO of Pixel Helix, had this to say:

“Pixel Arcadia is a dedicated space for retro games fans, one that celebrates this important part of the industry by honouring the trailblazers of gaming past and looking ahead to evolutions of iconic franchises. By partnering with incredible sponsors who share our vision, we are able to support the retro space with true editorial value, allowing developers to keep their resources for making incredible games and connecting them directly with their core audience. In Pixel Arcadia every project shown gets the time, respect and storytelling it deserves."

Pixel Arcadia will be broadcast on 24th August 2026 at 20:00 CEST / 19:00 BST / 14:00 EST / 11:00 PST.