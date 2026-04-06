The Japanese video game developer and publisher Nihon Game announced plans last week to bring four titles from the Hiryū no Ken series to PC via a brand-new collection (h/t: Gematsu).

The Hiryū no Ken series began in the arcades with the release of Nihon Game's 1985 Hokuha Syourin Hiryū no Ken (known as Shanghai Kid outside of Japan), and went on to spawn a number of games for the Famicom/NES, Game Boy, Super Famicom/SNES, and N64. This new compilation of games (titled the Hiryū no Ken Collection), however, will simply focus on four titles released for the Nintendo Famicom.

These include the three martial arts-themed action-sidescrolling games, Hiryū no Ken (1987), Hiryū no Ken II: Dragon no Tsubasa (1988), Hiryū no Ken III: Gonin no Ryusenshi (1990), and the fighting game Hiryū no Ken: Special Fighting Wars (1991).

Hiryū no Ken (1987), Hiryū no Ken II: Dragon no Tsubasa (1988), Hiryū no Ken III: Gonin no Ryusenshi (1990) made it to North America in the form of Flying Dragon: The Secret Scroll and Flying Warriors (the latter being an amalgamation of elements from Hiryū no Ken II & III). The fighting game Hiryū no Ken: Special Fighting Wars, meanwhile, was planned for an English release under the title Fighting Simulator: World Champ, but ultimately never released in the West (a prototype of this version leaked in 2024, however).

The Hiryū no Ken Collection is scheduled to arrive on PC on April 15th, 2026, and will only support Japanese, according to its Steam page, which may put some people off.

Nevertheless, here's the description of what you can expect:

Hiryū no Ken Collection is a compilation title featuring four early games from the Hiryū no Ken series. As action games based on mixed-style martial arts battles, the included titles offer a variety of gameplay elements across the series, including versus fighting, side-scrolling action, and growth systems.

One of the defining features of the series is the “Shingan System,” in which players target points displayed on the opponent’s body to attack and defend, creating a distinctive style of tactical combat. In addition to its martial arts-based gameplay, the series also tells an ongoing story centered on the revival of a great demon and the battle against the evil organization “Dragon Fang” which seeks world domination. This collection allows players to experience the early titles of the series together on PC, enjoying the differences and appeal of each game within a single package.

Before this collection, the last game in the series was the Japanese-exclusive Hiryū no Ken Retsuden for Game Boy, released in Japan on December 22nd, 2000.

You can wishlist the collection here. A trailer is also available below: