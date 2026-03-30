Have you ever wondered what would happen if you crossed a MIDI-synth with the best-selling console of the 1980s?

Well then, look no further than the NES-SY2.0, an exciting new project from the Swedish designer and instrument maker, Love Hultén (h/t: yoshinokentarou for the spot!).

Developed as a sequel to the NES SY37, an earlier incarnation of an NES/synth hybrid (also by Love Hultén) from 2022, the NES-SY2.0 is described online as an "homage" to the classic '80s console and was recently featured in a new video on its creator's channel.

This video saw Love Hultén showing off what, at first, appears to be a wooden recreation of the NES, before opening the front to reveal a Keystep MIDI controller, an LCD screen, and a set of red control buttons and knobs hidden within (to capture and play back sounds, while also altering their rate, volume, reverb, and delay).

As Love Hultén details in the description, the build uses Arcano System's NES Poly synthesizer to emulate the famous chiptune sound of the original NES and also features a custom-made MIDI visualizer created by the digital artist @p1xelfool.

Of course, though, making music isn't all it's good for, as Love Hultén states, you can still plug in your cartridges on the front and hook up a controller to play your favourite 8-bit NES games, using the cartridge slot and the controller ports situated next to the controls on the front of the machine.

What do you think? Would you want one of your own, given the chance? Let us know in the comments!