Japanese company City Connection turns 20 this year, and has a series of releases and events planned to mark the occasion.

Taking its name from a Jaleco title, City Connection managed to pick up Jaleco's IP when its parent company Game Yarou declared bankruptcy in 2014. Since then, it has published games across a wide range of platforms, including vintage systems and modern-day consoles, like Switch and PS4.

The most exciting aspect of City Connection's anniversary celebrations is the prospect of two new games for the Nintendo Famicom (the Japanese version of the NES).

These are Soldam (a previously cancelled port of the 1992 arcade game which was remade in 2017 as Soldam: Drop, Connect, Erase) and City Connection: Clarice’s Wedding Bell, based on the 1986 coin-op Momoko 120% and featuring City Connection's protagonist, Clarice.

Illustrator Edoya inu8 has created a special piece of artwork for the celebrations (you can see it at the top of this page), and a 20th-anniversary sale is taking place on both the Nintendo eShop and Steam marketplaces.

A special 20th anniversary website is also open, and a live broadcast has been aired, which you can watch here.