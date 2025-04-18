Incube8 Games and indie dev Tardigrade have announced a new turn-based puzzler platformer for the Game Boy Advance, entitled Discrete Orange.

Described as offering a "one-of-a-kind gameplay mechanic", Discrete Orange placed 2nd Overall at GBA Jam 2024 and takes place in a turn-based environment, where things only move when your character does.

"Answering the call for adventure and their love of sweets, a cute little Orange embarks on a mission to refill its chocolate stash, scattered across 20 puzzle-filled levels," says Incube8. "In this world, enemies and platforms only move when the Orange moves, turning each step into a strategic and fun challenge."

Discrete Orange launches in early July this year, and will be available in a physical edition ($59.99) and digital edition ($9.99); the latter is a ROM you can download and play either via emulation or on original hardware, using a flash cart. There's also a free demo which includes the first three stages.

Here's are some selling points, as supplied by the publisher: