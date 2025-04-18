Incube8 Games and indie dev Tardigrade have announced a new turn-based puzzler platformer for the Game Boy Advance, entitled Discrete Orange.
Described as offering a "one-of-a-kind gameplay mechanic", Discrete Orange placed 2nd Overall at GBA Jam 2024 and takes place in a turn-based environment, where things only move when your character does.
"Answering the call for adventure and their love of sweets, a cute little Orange embarks on a mission to refill its chocolate stash, scattered across 20 puzzle-filled levels," says Incube8. "In this world, enemies and platforms only move when the Orange moves, turning each step into a strategic and fun challenge."
Discrete Orange launches in early July this year, and will be available in a physical edition ($59.99) and digital edition ($9.99); the latter is a ROM you can download and play either via emulation or on original hardware, using a flash cart. There's also a free demo which includes the first three stages.
Here's are some selling points, as supplied by the publisher:
- Puzzle-platformer with a unique turn-based movement system.
- 20 challenging puzzle-platforming levels
- 5 chocolates to find in each level.
- Step counter and ranking at the end of each level.
- Playtime counter available at the end of the game for speedrunners.
- Platforms and enemies respond only to the player’s actions, adding strategic depth.
- Set in a charming and colorful world with a cute orange protagonist.
- Designed for fans of puzzles and lighthearted, visually delightful experiences.