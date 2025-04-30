Although there are notable exceptions—Tetris and Populous being two that spring to mind—it wasn't always easy to sell Western-made games to Japanese players back in the 1990s.

While North American and European gamers would gleefully lap up Japanese output, games moving in the opposite direction often failed to make an impact. That's probably why Sony Computer Entertainment took a rather unique approach with its commercials for early PS1 releases WipEout and Destruction Derby, billing them explicitly as British-made software.

As spotted by Sean Seanson on BlueSky, these commercials feature two plummy Brits with exaggerated accents trying to explain the appeal of each game. Both titles were published by Psygnosis, with WipEout being developed in-house and Destruction Derby being handled by Reflections Interactive.

We're not sure this approach would go down too well today (in one of the ads, the line "it'll certainly challenge those clever little fellas" is uttered), but modern gamers in Japan are a lot more accepting of Western games, so such a tactic probably wouldn't be required anyway.