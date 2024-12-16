Retro Sumus — the team behind the Dreamcast title Xenocider — is currently working on a new top-down run 'n' game for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, Sega Dreamcast, and Neo Geo.

Sovietborgs was first teased over a year ago at the RetroBarcelona event, in Spain, and is set in an alternative reality where the Soviets turned the world into a Nuclear wasteland.

Players take control of a new Cyborg unit of the Red Army, with the goal being to explore an irradiated world that's left and wipe out the mutated monsters and rebel factions that patrol the land.

All of the action in the game is displayed from a top-down view similar to titles like the Bitmap Brothers' title The Chaos Engine, and also features pre-rendered graphics that were developed using similar techniques to games like Donkey Kong Country and Vectorman.

Over the last year, Retro Sumus has been posting frequent updates about the project over on its YouTube channel and has also distributed a Mega Drive / Genesis alpha demo to several YouTubers and members of the press, including The Sega Guru, Dreamcast Junkyard, and Retro Faith — the reaction to which has been almost exclusively positive as far as we can see.

According to Retro Sumus, the game will feature music from the Xenocider composer and Spanish electronic musician Juango Martín and will also feature some original cover art from the comic artist Agustín Padilla (Green Arrow, Borderlands, G.I Joe, and more).

Time for a little reveal. The #Sovietborgs are coming to #SegaGenesis / Mega Drive, #Dreamcast, and #NeoGeo! 🧑‍🎨 Cover artwork (1 of 2) by Agustín Padilla (#GreenArrow, #Transformers, #Borderlands). 🎵 Music by Juanjo Martín (Morat). @segueros.bsky.social @manusegura.bsky.social @timeextension.com — Retro Sumus (@retrosumus.bsky.social) 2024-12-14T22:48:41.674Z

There's no news on an official release date yet, but the team has teased in various interviews that it may go down the Kickstarter route, ahead of its launch, in order to fund the development of additional game modes and offer special collector's editions for those who want them.