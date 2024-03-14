Earlier today, the Strong Museum announced the 12 finalists for the World Video Game Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

According to the announcement sent out to the press, the museum assembled this collection of titles from thousands of nominations, with the shortlist taking into account the game's iconic status, longevity, geographical reach, and influence.

The oldest game to appear on the list is Atari's Asteroids (released in the arcades in 1979), while the newest is Activision's 2005 rhythm game Guitar Hero which saw second-hand video game stores flooded with countless plastic guitars.

The full list includes:

If you want to cast your vote on your favourite, you can do so now over at the Player's Choice Ballot. The top three games from the player vote will be counted as one ballot and join other ballots submitted by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee (which is comprised of journalists and scholars).

Voting is open until March 21st. The final inductees will be revealed at The Strong Museum on Thursday, May 9, at 10:30 a.m. (EDT). You can view the previous years' inductees here.