Last week, without warning, Atari launched a brand new label on Steam and GOG called "Atari Presents", which will see the publisher releasing a bunch of old retro games on the digital storefront.

The company describes the initiative as "being geared toward the preservation of cult classics, forgotten favorites, and titles that would otherwise be lost to time", and claims the releases "are unchanged" from their original versions apart from being altered to be compatible with modern machines.

Seven games have already been released as part of this new label, including MicroProse's flight combat sims Gunship & Gunship 2000, Rainbird Software's cinematic platformer Weird Dreams, Accolade's Hardball! & Hardball II, Infogrames's 3D platformer Zapper: One Wicked Cricket, and the space flight simulator Lightspeed (these games cost between £5.89 to £8.50). But before you go getting too excited, it's worth noting that early Steam reviews for these rereleases haven't been particularly great.

The Steam reviewers BrianRubin and Damson, for instance, have been quick to warn people away from the Gunship + Gunship 2000 bundle due to crashes, copy protection issues, and the game seemingly being an earlier version of the title than what was shipped on CD-ROM.

Meanwhile, others have cited difficulty in getting Zapper to boot on their device (note: we could launch it just fine), with the developer Big Boat Interactive and Atari so far being unable to identify why some users can run the game and others can't.

All in all, it's probably best that you exercise caution regarding these rereleases for the time being, at least until Atari or Big Boat Interactive announce fixes for some of the issues that players have identified. We'll be keeping an eye out for any updates and will let you know if any adjustments are made.