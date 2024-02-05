As part of today's Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase, Nintendo announced that 5 classic Rare games have just been added to the Nintendo Switch Online service.

These titles include two NES titles (R.C. Pro-Am & Snake Rattle 'N' Roll), two SNES games (Battletoads in Battlemaniacs & Killer Instinct), and Blast Corps (for the N64).

This isn't the first time that Rare games have been released on the service, with the Donkey Kong Country games being available already, as well as Banjo Kazooie, GoldenEye 007, and Jet Force Gemini.

Those who own a Nintendo Switch Online subscription will be able to play any of the titles originally released for the NES & SNES, whereas Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack subscribers will also have the chance to play Blast Corps — Rare's 1997 action puzzler.

You can watch the announcement below (it begins at 19 minutes 23 seconds):