Developer Goldlocke has just released a demo for their new SNES game, Dottie Flowers – but it won't be getting a digital release.

Instead, it's going to be a physical-only product, and to learn how to get your hands on a copy, you're going to have to play the aforementioned demo.

The final game will come on an 8Mbit FlashROM cartridge and will be compatible with both SNES consoles and Super Famicom systems. Save functionality will be included, while the game itself is made up of six stages and offers around an hour of gameplay in total.

If you're keen to get your hands on a physical copy of this, download the demo from here and find out more.