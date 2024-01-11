CombyLaurent — a French video game preservationist whose work we've covered in the past — has recently announced that they have managed to archive 11 prototypes of a cancelled Vectorman PS2 game that would have seen the Sega character make the jump to 3D. That's in addition to a bunch of other design documents and concept art, which are all now available to view on the Sega Dreamcast Info Game Preservation website.

Vectorman, in case you've never heard of it, was a 2D action platformer designed by BlueSky Software and published by Sega. It was released in North America and Europe in 1995 and saw players take control of the game's titular robot (or "orbot" as it is referred to here) as they embark on a quest to defeat the evil dictator Warhead.

Later on, it received a sequel Vectorman 2 in 1996 and saw various pitches floated for a potential third game in the series, including BlueSky Software's Vectorman 3: Ultra for the Sega Saturn, VBlank's Vectroman Neo for the Sega Dreamcast, and a PS2 reboot simply titled Vectorman from the Cel Damage developer Pseudo Interactive.

It's the last of these that Laurent seems to have turned his attention to of the late, with the video game historian recently posting online that they had recovered a large cache of materials from the game's development.

pic.twitter.com/yFAvtw7edB Like Sonic, Mario and Zelda before him, Vectorman (famous robot from SEGA on the Mega Drive) should have had its transition from 2D to 3D on Playstation 2. Today, please find 11 prototypes and a few Game Design Documents for this Unreleased PS2 game !👇 https://t.co/Fxh6EjyaYv December 30, 2023

According to the history of the project that accompanies these recovered materials, the project originated in 2002 when Pseudo Interactive pitched a 3D demo of the project to Sega of America. Sega of America liked what it saw and commissioned the team to develop it further, with the project gradually evolving from a faithful 3D adaptation to more of a Halo-esque third-person shooter. The project was announced via a press release in April 2003 that gave the title a tentative release window for early 2004 and also appeared at E3 in May 2003 but was cancelled in November of the same year due to internal changes at the publisher following Sega of America president Peter Moore's departure and the company's marketing department abandoning ship.

You can read the full account here and view more of the materials.