When we recently reviewed Gremlin Collection 1 on the Evercade, we lamented the fact that it didn't feature Monty Mole, one of the company's most famous 8-bit titles.

It seems we now know why; someone else owns the IP for the character, and we're getting a Nintendo Switch-bound collection showcasing the subterranean mammal's adventures.

Developed by Imagine Software and published by Pixel Games UK, this collection includes Wanted! Monty Mole, Monty on the Run, Auf Wiedersehen Monty, and Moley Christmas. In a neat touch, the ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64 versions of each game are included – and there's a bonus title, Sam Stoat: Safebreaker, thrown in for good measure.

You'll also find variable difficulty levels, screen filters, save states and the ability to rewind the last 10 seconds of gameplay at the touch of a button – a handy feature when you consider the stern challenge these old-school titles offer.

Here's some PR:

Wanted! Monty Mole (1984)

With a long, cold winter ahead, Monty Mole makes a daring, coal snatching raid to his local South Yorkshire pit. Do battle with flying pickets, mammal eating fish, crushers, roaming drills, hovering hairspray and more. Surfacing in Arthur’s castle, you must find the only thing that can defeat him: a ballot paper.



Monty on the Run (1985)

After being sprung from Scudmore Prison by Sam Stoat, Monty Mole now makes a bid for freedom. Dodge tricky enemies and hazards, collect gold coins, and get to the cross-channel ferry.



Auf Wiedersehen Monty (1987)

Having fled the UK, Monty continues to be hounded by the authorities, and has now caught the attention of Intermole, who are in hot pursuit! He must travel across Europe, gathering enough cash to finally settle down on his own private Mediterranean island, away from persecution.



Moley Christmas (1987)

It’s Christmas, and Monty is celebrating the season with a brand new game to be given away with copies of a computer magazine. Bizarrely, the game itself tells the story of Monty delivering the very same game to the magazine’s offices! Jump, climb, dodge hazards and pick up items across four levels.



Sam Stoat: Safebreaker (1985)

The mustelid malefactor Sam Stoat, who previously sprung Monty Mole from Scudmore prison, returns in his own game, looking for a big score.

The Monty Mole Collection is available to pre-order digitally via the Nintendo eShop. It's already available in North America (it launched in that region on December 18th, 2023), but it comes out in the UK on January 8th, 2024.