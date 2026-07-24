While most people tend to associate survival horror with the original PlayStation console, thanks to it being the first console to introduce players to titles like Resident Evil and Silent Hill, if you were a fan of the genre in the early 2000s, it's worth highlighting that the Sega Dreamcast also had a lot to offer.

Not only was it the recipient of ports of various Resident Evil games, Dino Crisis, and Alone in the Dark: New Nightmare, but it was also the original home of Resident Evil: Code Veronica and the Kenji Eno-directed sequel D2, making it an enticing proposition for anyone whose idea of a good time was exploring claustrophobic hallways, searching for ammo, while avoiding whatever unspeakable horror was lurking around the corner.

If you're wondering why we're bringing this all up now, well, it all has to do with White Creek, an upcoming game that's now in development from Storybird Studio and Pixel Heart.

The goal of this project seems to be to bring another survival horror classic to the Sega console, alongside modern machines (Switch, Switch 2, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S), with the game focusing on a story of an exorcist named Alicia Morelli, who must decide whether to save the possessed residents of a small town called White Creek, or simply put them out of their misery instead.

It first came to our attention last month, after the teaser trailer went live, with very little information being shared at the time besides a landing page for a Kickstarter. As a result, we wanted to hold back a little bit before covering it, waiting for some more footage of the game to be posted online.

Since then, however, Pixel Heart has revealed 3 and a half minutes of exclusive alpha gameplay online, alongside new screenshots and a new announcement trailer, giving us a better look at what we can expect when we visit the town of White Creek, as well as a more in-depth description of the story and the gameplay:

Explore the cursed town of White Creek as exorcist Alicia Morelli, unearth its buried traumas, and decide whether to kill the possessed or save their souls. Shoot or exorcise? The choice is yours. Between action and reflection, you can take the risk of exorcising the possessed and adopt a more pacifist approach to your investigation… but at what cost? Alicia has several weapons at her disposal, in addition to her psychic powers. These abilities allow her to detect spiritual anomalies, whether they are found within the possessed or hidden throughout the environment. Alicia can also capture and record them using her mobile phone, a crucial tool for exploration, investigation, and puzzle-solving. Face the Exorcism Overdrive sequences, intense gameplay phases where Alicia comes face to face with a particularly corrupted possessed soul. Speak to them, confront them with the evidence gathered throughout your investigation, break through their illusions, and finally bring peace to their soul.

Looking at the footage, Alicia's model in particular looks pretty impressive and perfectly in keeping with the survival horror protagonists we've seen in the past, while the town itself looks suitably run-down and creepy (albeit a little too barren when it comes to the interiors).

According to the developers, the game is scheduled for release next year. As mentioned, you can register to be alerted when the Kickstarter goes live here. A Steam page is also available, in case you want to add it to your wishlist.