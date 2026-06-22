Sammy's unreleased Atomiswave football title Premier Eleven is now playable on Dreamcast, thanks to the efforts of a Dreamcast-Talk forum user called dimps.

The Atomiswave arcade platform, in case you didn't know, is based on the Dreamcast hardware. Not very long ago, a prototype Premier Eleven board was for sale on eBay for a staggering $15,000 – and it's now preserved and playable on your Dreamcast, just as the 2026 World Cup is in full flow.

You can download the GDI file from here, which lets you play it either via emulation or on actual hardware using an ODE.

The good news doesn't end there, however – another Atomiswave game, the baseball-themed Miracle Stadium, has also been made playable on Dreamcast.

This actually saw a release and is the last publicly released Atomiswave game to be dumped online.

Will you be checking these games out via your ODE? Let us know with a comment.