Retro publisher VGNYsoft is teaming up with The Dreamcast Junkyard to produce a series of items to commemorate the site's 20th birthday.

Established in 2005 by Tom Charnock as a personal blog, The Dreamcast Junkyard has become the world's leading fansite dedicated to Sega's last home console.

A range of items are up for sale to mark this event, including a themed VMU, a custom Dreamcast console shell, an enamel pin and a keychain.

Pre-orders are open now and will remain open for 30 days. We've been told by VGNYsoft that this is a 'made-to-order' campaign, so any orders made during this 30-day period will be honoured. Everything ships in August.





Celebrate 20 years of Dreamcast Junkyard with exclusive merchandise, VMUs, and replacement shells created for dedicated Dreamcast fans.



This is a one time production run, and the collection will… The much anticipated Dreamcast Junkyard 20th Anniversary Collection is NOW LIVE!Celebrate 20 years of Dreamcast Junkyard with exclusive merchandise, VMUs, and replacement shells created for dedicated Dreamcast fans.This is a one time production run, and the collection will… pic.twitter.com/iT5FJuSbVH June 8, 2026

Here's what VGNYsoft has to say about the promotion: