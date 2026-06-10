Retro publisher VGNYsoft is teaming up with The Dreamcast Junkyard to produce a series of items to commemorate the site's 20th birthday.
Established in 2005 by Tom Charnock as a personal blog, The Dreamcast Junkyard has become the world's leading fansite dedicated to Sega's last home console.
A range of items are up for sale to mark this event, including a themed VMU, a custom Dreamcast console shell, an enamel pin and a keychain.
Pre-orders are open now and will remain open for 30 days. We've been told by VGNYsoft that this is a 'made-to-order' campaign, so any orders made during this 30-day period will be honoured. Everything ships in August.
Here's what VGNYsoft has to say about the promotion:
"For 20 years, The Dreamcast Junkyard has been one of the world's leading sources for Dreamcast news, reviews, features, and community coverage. Founded in 2005, the site has spent two decades documenting every corner of SEGA's final console, from classic retail releases and obscure hardware to the thriving indie development scene that continues to create new experiences for Dreamcast fans today.
What began as a personal blog for founder Tom Charnock to cover his collecting exploits has grown into a globally recognized community hub, helping connect collectors, developers, historians, and enthusiasts who share a passion for the Dreamcast. Through articles, interviews, videos and podcasts, The Dreamcast Junkyard has played an important role in keeping the Dreamcast spirit alive long after the console's commercial lifespan ended.
This special 20th Anniversary Collection celebrates not only the Dreamcast itself, but also the community that has supported and preserved its legacy for generations of players around the world. Whether you've been reading since the early days or have only recently discovered the site, this collection is our way of honoring two decades of dedication to one of gaming's most beloved systems."