Modder Todd Gill has revealed a new Dreamcast adapter that will allow you to use USB controllers with your console without having to forgo the VMU functionality of the system.

Running JoypadOS, an open-Source firmware for game controllers and adapters, Gill's gizmo plugs into your Dreamcast's controller port and features an LCD display.

There's a USB-A port on the front, which lets you plug in your controller of choice – be that a pad, keyboard, mouse, or arcade stick.

This differs from the USB4Maple cable because it retains the VMU features, with save data being stored on a MicroSD card, which slots into the top of the adapter.