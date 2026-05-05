A while back, we reported on the 8BitMods Bitlink project for the Dreamcast, an aftermarket upgrade for Sega's last home console.

Alongside wireless connectivity, RGB lighting and controller mapping, the BitLink adapter – which slots into one of the controller's VMU ports – also features an accelerometer and gyroscope, so you can use it for motion controls in certain games.





The BitLink Wireless Kit for the Dreamcast allows you to turn your original gamepad into a makeshift racing wheel, use motion for freeview in Quake and more - wirelessly and with minimal lag!



🛒 | pic.twitter.com/GXPTCmB0Qb Imagine being able to do this on the Dreamcast in 2000!The BitLink Wireless Kit for the Dreamcast allows you to turn your original gamepad into a makeshift racing wheel, use motion for freeview in Quake and more - wirelessly and with minimal lag!🛒 | https://t.co/Vhx9WDvijQ May 4, 2026

The video from 8BitMods shows F355 Challenge being played with motion input, as the BitLink adapter lets you "turn your original gamepad into a makeshift racing wheel."

The BitLink DC Kit costs £69.98 and can be ordered from here.

It launches in September.