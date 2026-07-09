Former Vanillaware artist Yoshio Nishimura has just released the RPG Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle on PC, and he's been speaking to RPG Site about the involvement of the legendary composer Hitoshi Sakimoto.

Sakimoto is famous for his soundtracks for games such as Final Fantasy Tactics, Final Fantasy XII, Radiant Silvergun, Gradius V and Valkyria Chronicles, and has previously worked closely with Vanillaware via Basiscape, the company he founded in 2002.

Nishimura, who handled the direction, planning, scenario, and graphics on Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle, tells RPG Site about how he got Sakimoto involved:

"From the planning stage, I'd thought that if I could ask anyone, it would be Mr. Sakimoto, so I made the request as soon as full production began. I'd had chances to speak with him while at Vanillaware, but those were purely business matters, so honestly, this time I was very nervous. However, Mr. Sakimoto has such a gentle voice that I think I was able to relax to some extent while we talked."

It's fair to say that Nishimura was pleased with the results:

"When he delivered the music to me, I felt like I was ascending to heaven! At that moment, I might have been ready to die happy. Just kidding—I can't die yet. I exaggerated just a tiny bit."

In the same interview, Nishimura also confirms that, following the Steam launch, he's considering "expanding to consoles."

You can download Veritas Tales: Witch of the Dark Castle now.