Not so long ago, we delivered the unwelcome news that Retro Games Ltd's THE A1200 would be delayed, but today we're giving you something positive about the machine – a short hands-on demonstration.

In the footage, a prototype of THE A1200 is shown playing Turrican and Defender of the Crown II. The footage also shows the system's UI, which is very similar to that seen on Retro Games Ltd's previous micro-consoles.

"A new prototype of THEA1200 arrived this morning, so we thought we'd put together a quick video to show some of the progress we've been making," says the message, which was posted on Facebook. "Please forgive the noughties production values, but we know many of you have been eager for an update and we didn't want to keep you waiting."

THEA1200 comes pre-loaded with the following games:

Alien Breed: Tower Assault

Beneath a Steel Sky

Defender of the Crown

Defender of the Crown II

It Came from the Desert

Antheads: It Came From The Desert II

The King of Chicago

Lords of the Rising Sun

Lure of the Temptress

Mercenary: Escape from Targ

Reshoot Proxima 3

Rocket Ranger

Ruff'n' Tumble

S.D.I. (Strategic Defense Initiative)

The Settlers II

Sinbad and the Throne of the Falcon

Slam Tilt

Turrican

Turrican I: The Final Fight

Turrican 3

TV Sports (Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, & Football)

Wings

The system launches on 4th December 2026 and costs £169.99.

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