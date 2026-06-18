Update [ ]: The first QUByte Reconnect has now been and gone, bringing with it a few new reveals we previously didn't know about.

But don't worry if you missed it, as we've compiled all the major announcements below to help you get up to speed on what was announced during the showcase.



Kicking off the showcase were three upcoming releases based on the games of the Spanish arcade developer Gaelco, all of which will be coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S this year and will feature CRT filters and other emulation-based features. These include:

Gaelco Sports Collection - a new collection that brings together five arcade sports games: World Rally Championship , World Rally 2 , Snowboard Championship , Squash , and Touch and Go .

Biomechanical - a modern rerelease of Gaelco & Zeus's 1995 run & gun title, Biomechanical Toy

- a modern rerelease of Gaelco & Zeus's 1995 run & gun title, And the Thunder Hoop Collection - an emulation-based collection containing Gaelco's 2D platformer Thunder Hoop (1992) and its sequel Thunder Hoop Strikes Back (1994) due out this year across PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S

Following this, QUByte then showed a bunch of footage of three games for the original PlayStation the publisher plans to release in 2027, across PC & modern consoles, again with additional benefits, including:

King of the Jungle's Invasion from Beyond (B-Movie)

Eutechnyx's cartoon racer Motor Mash

And n-Space and GT Interactive's submarine-based shoot 'em up Tiger Shark, which was originally released in 1997.

Interestingly, as some people have noted online, Visual Concepts' 3D shooter One was conspicuously missing from this list of games, despite QUByte having previously announced it as one of the PS1 games it was excited to release on modern consoles and PC at last year's QUByte Connect. At the moment, it's still unclear why it was excluded and whether there's still a chance it will join the other games next year.

As for the last announcement, QUByte revealed it will also be adding PlayStation versions of Glover and Street Racer to their respective versions on modern consoles next year, and confirmed that these will be available to existing players for absolutely nothing. Looking at the initial tease, we imagine this is what the company meant by "a legacy tech reveal," with the host, the Nintendo YouTuber Rodrigo Coelho, stating that it is meant to show QUByte's "commitment to everyone who has supported them in the past."

Do any of these games interest you? Or was the showcase a bust in your opinion? We'd love to know your thoughts.

Original Story [ ]: QUByte Interactive, the Brazilian retro publisher, is holding the first-ever QUByte ReConnect showcase later today (June 18th, 2026).

Described as "a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles," QUByte ReConnect seems to be an extension of the QUByte Connect shows the company holds annually in October and was teased on Twitter/X. It will kick off at 5pm BT/ 1pm PT/ 4pm ET/ 9pm UK, over on the company's YouTube channel and is expected to include "exclusive trailers and a massive legacy tech reveal we can't talk about yet."

In case you're unfamiliar with QUByte, it is responsible for emulation-based retro compilations, such as Top Racer Collection, Street Racer Collection, and, most recently, the Soccer Kid Collection (which is set to land on PC and modern consoles today to coincide with the World Cup 2026).



This Thursday, June 18, we’re dropping the first-ever QUByte ReConnect, a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles. #arcade #90s #nostalgia pic.twitter.com/AYzThy0qN1 Too many 90s arcade gems are still trapped on dead hardware. We're fixing that.This Thursday, June 18, we’re dropping the first-ever QUByte ReConnect, a showcase 100% dedicated to bringing retro classics to modern consoles. #retrogames June 15, 2026

The showcase is expected to cover games set to release in 2026 and 2027, which we imagine might include some of the PlayStation titles the team teased at the QUByte Connect last October, when it revealed it was bringing PlayStation emulation to its QUByte Emulation Engine. In case you've forgotten, this included Visual Concepts' 3D shooter One, Eutechnyx's cartoon racer Motor Mash, and King of the Jungle's Invasion from Beyond (B-Movie) — all of which were revealed, but have still yet to get a proper release date.

"At QUByte, our passion has always been keeping history alive," the company states online. "We love taking those pixelated gems from old-school cartridges and arcade boards and making them completely accessible on modern consoles.



"This is our first-ever stream dedicated entirely to the QUByte Classics lineup. No fillers. Just pure, unadulterated retro announcements, crisp emulation updates, and exclusive trailers detailing what’s hitting your modern setups in 2026 and beyond."