We have some sad news to bring you. Robert Caskin "Bobby" Prince III, the legendary composer behind Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, and Commander Keen, has passed away at the age of 81, following a battle with an undisclosed illness.

The unfortunate news was announced to the public by his family earlier this week, after an obituary was posted online, and has since been shared online by one of his former collaborators, the Commander Keen designer Tom Hall, who described him as "A true legend. And such a nice man, great musician, wonderful, fun-loving man." Hall described Prince's passing as "a loss to the world" but stated, "his music legacy will live on," highlighting his "inspired" work on several groundbreaking PC games, released throughout the 1990s.

As outlined in his obituary, Prince held several jobs before entering the video game industry, serving in the US military and later pursuing careers in counselling and law. Besides Doom, Wolfenstein 3D, and Commander Keen, he would also contribute music to other landmark id Software titles like Doom II, and would be responsible for supplying the music for Apogee and 3D Realms' classic first-person shooters Rise of the Triad and Duke Nukem 3D (alongside his fellow musician Lee Jackson).

In 2006, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 4th Annual G.A.N.G. Awards. His soundtrack for Doom was also selected for preservation in the Library of Congress this year.

RIP Bobby Prince. His music legacy will live on, making inspired music for Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, DOOM, countless others. A true legend. And such a nice man, great musician, wonderful, fun-loving man, nothing but happy memories of him. A loss to the world. — That Tom Hall (@thattomhall.bsky.social) 2026-06-19T03:47:38.461Z

Our thoughts go out to Prince's family and friends during this difficult time.