id Software's iconic first-person shooter Wolfenstein 3D has just got an unofficial port to the Atari Lynx, and you can play the first three levels now.

Following its explosive debut on computers all the way back in 1992, Wolfenstein 3D was inevitably ported to a long list of platforms to reach the widest possible demographic, but the Atari handheld wouldn't be among them.

Rumours that have since surfaced suggest that Atari and id Software had at one point considered a Lynx port, with John Carmack set to work on it, but negotiations between the two companies apparently didn't go as planned, so the project never saw the light of day. Because of this, Atari fans would have to wait until 1994 for the game to be released on an Atari platform (Jaguar), while those who wanted to experience it on a handheld would need to wait an additional eight years before its launch on Nintendo's Game Boy Advance, in 2002.

Are you guys ready for yet another "impossible port"? What you're seeing here is good ol' #Wolfenstein 3D, ported to the 8-bit #Atari Lynx handheld by "pwwit1" This is one hell of an impressive port! Download v.1.1.0 here: drive.google.com/drive/folder... #retrogaming #homebrew #gaming #Wolf3D — Kaptajnen (@kaptajnen.bsky.social) 2026-06-16T10:21:30.524Z

In the past, there have been unofficial attempts to bring the game to the system—the most famous of which is obschan's 2013 demo, Luchenstein 3D. However, more recently, another person named pwwit1 has decided to throw their hat into the ring to give the Lynx the version it deserves, creating what they describe as a "near-complete" port based on the 1994 Macintosh release.

According to pwwit1 on the Atari Age forums, the entire game has "been converted, all levels and bosses", over the last four years, but "only the 3 levels in the original shareware version are included" in the version available online. This is because they don't think they can release the full version "for copyright/legal reasons" — something they hope to check with id staff.

Released last week on a humble Google Drive folder, it is already getting a lot of positive feedback from retro gamers online, with the BlueSky user Kaptajnen describing it as "one hell of an impressive port!", while members of the Atari Lynx fans Facebook group have called it "insane" and praised the developer for being proactive in fixing any bugs.

Here are a few technical details from the developer:

-The Lynx codebase is C++ and 65C02 assembly and uses the llvm-mos compiler.

-In game it uses TATE mode, this way, Suzy can render wall spans with one draw call using the tilt and stretch feature.

-BSP tree is used instead of a ray casting.

-Sampled sound from the original game.

-To fix into 64kb wall textures and sprites have stream off the cart

You can download the port from the Atari Age forums. The developer also plans to make the source code available in the future, once it's cleaned up.