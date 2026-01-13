We've already covered Dreamware's excellent VM2 and DreamConn S peripherals for the Sega Dreamcast, but there's one other product the company has produced which we've not touched upon, and that's the LightConn light gun.

In its current form, the LightConn is effectively an upgraded OEM Dreamcast light gun, which uses Bluetooth to connect to the console and is compatible with modern HDTVs via an IR sensor bar (not entirely unlike the way the Wii worked, in fact).

Up to this point, Dreamware has either been offering modding LightConns for 200€ ($230 + shipping) or giving customers the option to send in their original Dreamcast light gun for modification (160€ / $185 + shipping).

However, the company has teased a new version of the gun (shown above) which appears to use an entirely bespoke case design and even comes with a laser pointer for increased accuracy.

Dreamware is keen to stress that this isn't the final version and things may change before it reaches production, but we think this is looking very cool indeed.

Other modern light gun options include the Sinden, Polymega GC01 and G'AIM'E.