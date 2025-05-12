The Sega Dreamcast appears to be enjoying a mini-revival lately. We've seen new control options and VMU replacements, as well as community-led projects which have seen the likes of GTA III and WipEout come to Sega's defunct 128-bit console.

It would seem that another PS1 classic will be joining WipEout on the Dreamcast, thanks to the efforts of @nihaomawoq. As highlighted by @falco_girgis on social media, a port of Reflections' Driver 2 is currently in development.

"Guess what game this is, running as an extremely early port to the Sega Dreamcast with no textures, barely fitting into 16MB of RAM, only tested on an emulator, and running slowly... DRIVER FREAKING 2 FROM THE PS1," says Girgis. "Nihaomawoq asked me not to put him on the spot, because it's still so early, but... the fact that it's over 2FPS and everything isn't purple means that it's quite a bit further along than GTA3 was at this stage! This is how all great ports start out!"

Released in 1999, the original Driver was one of the most ambitious games on the original PlayStation. It's more technically demanding sequel followed in 2000, and the series continued with Driver 3 (2004), Driver: Parallel Lines (2006), Driver 76 (2007), Driver: San Francisco (2011) and Driver: Renegade (2011).