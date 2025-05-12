A new indie title by the name of Maverick's Baghdad Extraction is coming to Kickstarter soon and has apparently been referred to by some critics as "Zelda with guns".

The NES title—which has support for the Zapper light gun—places you in the shoes of John Maverick in his "most dangerous mission yet," even more risky than his subsequent adventure, Desert Of The Undead New Frontiers.

"Set during the Iraq War, this high-stakes prequel follows Maverick’s journey as a Navy SEAL, where he and his team are captured by Saddam Hussein’s forces," says developer RetroBro Gaming.

"Armed with your light gun and tactical skills, battle through enemy strongholds, rescue your comrades, and uncover hidden secrets in a gripping top-down maze shooter. That has been called 'Zelda with guns' by critics, this game challenges you to outgun enemy guards, navigate deadly traps, and take down one of history’s most infamous tyrants."

pic.twitter.com/yRr1hATWHz We are 2 days away from the #kickstarter launch! Be sure to follow the pre launch page so you dont miss the notification when we go live! The Maverick Collectors edition will be limited, and you don't want to miss the exciting rewards we will be having! https://t.co/FntxLBG1eE May 11, 2025

In addition to the top-down sections, there are over 72 light gun shootouts on offer—and you don't need a Zapper to play, as all of the stages have been developed to work with a standard NES pad. Outside of some rather suspect-looking AI artwork, it's all shaping up rather nicely.

The crowdfunding campaign kicks off soon, so if you're interested, be sure to click the "notify" button on this page.