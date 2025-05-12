Accessory maker GuliKit teased a successor to its Elves controller last year but is only now lifting the lid on it—and it appears to have taken a massive amount of inspiration from Sega's Saturn console.

The Elves 2 Pro boasts Hall Effect analogue sticks, wired and Bluetooth connectivity, around 20 hours of stamina on a single charge and Maglev vibration.

Most important of all is the fact that it boasts a Saturn-style rolling D-pad and will be available in a colour scheme that mimics that of the white 'Mk2' Saturn model released in Japan (a black variant is also going to be available).



Retro looks. Pro performance.

✅ Hall Effect sticks (no drift)

✅ Maglev vibration

✅ Wired + Bluetooth

✅ Compact + 20H battery life

It's a shame, then, that GuliKit has chosen to use a 'diamond' button cluster rather than the all-important six-button layout seen on Saturn—but, given that this is compatible with modern systems like Switch, it's perhaps understandable.

The Elves 2 Pro is expected to launch this month.