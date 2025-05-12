Founded by Jeff Gerstmann and Ryan Davis all the way back in 2008, Giant Bomb has become one of the most popular media outlets covering the wild and wacky world of video games.

The site was recently in the news due to a disagreement between its staff and Fandom, the company that purchased Giant Bomb from Red Ventures in 2022.

It was announced that new content on Giant Bomb would be paused due to "strategic reset and realignment" of Fandom's brands, something that Giant Bomb's podcast team poked fun at during a subsequent episode. When this episode was taken offline, some of the site's key staff resigned, triggering an outpouring of support.

While some feared this was the end of Giant Bomb, we've now been given some uncharacteristically good news: the site is now fully independent.





"Giant Bomb has new owners, and you're looking at them" - Jeff Grubb Giant Bomb is now independent"Giant Bomb has new owners, and you're looking at them" - Jeff Grubb pic.twitter.com/QCWEmArpeP May 10, 2025

"Fandom has made the strategic decision to transition Giant Bomb back to its independent roots and the brand has been acquired by longtime staff and content creators, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb, who will now own and operate the site independently," says Fandom. "Fans are at the core of everything we do at Fandom and we’re committed to not only serving them but also supporting the creators they love, and the sale of Giant Bomb represents a natural extension of that mission. We’re confident Giant Bomb is in good hands and its legacy will live on with Jeff and Jeff."

In a joint message, Jeff Bakalar and Jeff Grubb said: