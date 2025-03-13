Update [ ]:

The G'AIM'E light gun system, which is scheduled for release this fall, will be shown off on March 15th at Bellesalle Akihabara.

As well as featuring Time Crisis, the $120 package will also come with Point Blank, Steel Gunner and Steel Gunner 2 pre-installed. You also get a pedal for use with Time Crisis.

There will also be a $100 option, which only comes with Time Crisis installed and lacks the pedal. There's no mention of the 'AI' aspect of the product, which was promoted back when it was originally announced last year.

We've also got some promotional footage of the gun in action:

The update was spotted by Mad Little Pixel:

Original Story:

Namco's Time Crisis is one of the most iconic light gun games of all time, but its home port has sadly been trapped in the past, restricted by the fact that the PS1 G-Con controller needs a CRT TV to run properly.

There are workarounds available – such as the excellent Sinden Light Gun – but for most people, this classic has remained frustratingly unobtainable for years.

It looks like that's all about to change, however, as Dashine Electronics has announced GAIME, a plug-and-play device that comes pre-loaded with Time Crisis and utilises an "AI-powered" light gun that is compatible with modern-day flatscreen televisions. It's going to be demonstrating it at TGS 2024.

There hasn't been an official confirmation, but assets shown on the company's website suggest that this will be based on the System 22 arcade version of the game, and not the PS1 port.

The official site for the device says:

Since the demise of CRTs as our households' main television units, precision-based gun games have become something of a sweet memory. There are several projects that enable old games to work on modern TVs but they are typically not ideal. GAIME is a product that just works, and allows you to enjoy retro games as they were originally designed to be played. Complicated setups, infrared sensor installations, and input delays… To address these challenges, Tassei Denki (parent company: Dashine Electronics) has developed a revolutionary AI-powered gun controller. Our state-of-the-art AI technology brings a seamless plug-and-play experience, allowing you to play your favorite games instantly with minimal effort. The AI Gun is engineered to self-calibrate by intelligently detecting your screen, offering unparalleled accuracy and ease of use. It works from various angles and distances, supports all kind of common screen sizes, can be tilted to shoot - it is designed with the casual gamer in mind. This AI Gun promises great accuracy, zero hassle, and a gameplay experience that's as exhilarating as back in the old days. Tassei Denki is approved by Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (global license) to bring this innovation to their beloved gun games - and to our fellow rail shooter fans.

We've also got pricing for this thing; it's going to cost $89.99 for the base edition (the main unit and gun controller) and $119.99 for the deluxe version that includes a pedal controller and bonus items.

There's no release date as yet.