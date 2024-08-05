Namco's Time Crisis series was one of the most popular light gun shooter franchises of the '90s, with the first three games becoming sizeable hits both in arcades and on home consoles.

However, in more recent years, the series has become arcade-exclusive, with 2015's Time Crisis 5 never getting ported to home formats.

Thankfully, because it's running on Unreal Engine 3 and Windows, you can actually play Time Crisis 5 natively on your modern-day PC – a fact that more people need to be aware of, we think.

Did you know that Time Crisis 5 can be played natively on PC despite never having received a home version? That's because the Arcade version is just an Unreal Engine 3 game running on Windows, and the best part is that it can be played with a mouse. pic.twitter.com/qGIhFdvI9g August 3, 2024

There's a guide on how to do this here, and it's worth noting that you'll be using your mouse to interact with the game, as light gun support isn't included.

However, with the Sinden Light Gun on the market, there's the chance that someone might make Time Crisis 5 compatible for a more authentic experience.