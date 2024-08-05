Retailer GameStop has revealed that it will be selling an exclusive variant of the upcoming ModRetro Chromatic, a brand-new FPGA-based Game Boy console.

The device – which launches this Christmas – runs Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges and will be supported by a range of brand-new games, all published by ModRetro.





The wait is over.



The Chromatic runs on AA batteries and includes an IR port and Game Boy link cable port, making it compatible with original Game Boy hardware.

It launches later this year and costs $200 / £160.