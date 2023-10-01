Namco's Time Crisis series was arguably at the forefront of the light gun revival of the '90s and early 2000s, hence the fact we got multiple sequels – many of which were supported by excellent home conversions that shipped with special 'GunCon' peripherals for a truly authentic experience.

2006's Time Crisis 4 was no exception; a year on from its release in arcades, it was ported to the PlayStation 3 alongside the GunCon 3. However, launching a game of this type in 2007 presented something of an issue, as CRT TVs were widely being replaced by HD-ready LCD screens – and these would not work with traditional light guns, which rely on cathode ray timing.

To solve this, Namco bundled the GunCon 3 with special sensors, which had to be placed on the edges of your screen, giving the sensor in the GunCon 3 an idea of where you were firing (the same infrared system was included in the coin-op version).

The controller itself came under fire (no pun intended) for including an analogue stick on the left-hand side of the gun's barrel; this meant that left-handed players struggled to play the game properly.

Time Crisis 4 was later re-released on PlayStation 3 as part of Time Crisis: Razing Storm in 2010, with support for the Wii remote-style PlayStation Move controllers.