The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York yesterday announced the 12 finalists that will potentially be inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame in May, after receiving thousands of entries for consideration.

The list, which is available on the Strong Museum's website, contains a wide range of titles that span a variety of different genres and platforms.

This includes everything from simple arcade action games like Frogger and Defender to electronic toys like Mattel Football and Tamagotchi, and hugely successful first-person shooters for PC & consoles such as GoldenEye, Quake, and Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. That's in addition to the mobile game Angry Birds, the real-time strategy game Age of Empires, the arcade golfing sim Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, and NBA 2K.

The selection of titles, according to the museum, were all picked based on their "icon-status", "longevity", "geographical reach" and "influence", and will later be whittled down to just the final inductees, following an online vote.

You can have your say by voting on your favourites from the shortlist of titles. The three games that receive the most public votes will form a ballot that will be put together with other ballots cast by members of the International Selection Advisory Committee (comprised of journalists and scholars from around the world).

The final inductees will be announced in an on-site ceremony at the ESL Digital Worlds exhibit at the Strong Museum on Thursday, May 8th.

In case you're curious, last year's inductees were Resident Evil, Asteroids, Myst, Ultima, and SimCity, while the class of 2023 contained Barbie Fashion Designer, Computer Space, The Last of Us, and Wii Sports. The full list of previous inductees can be found here.