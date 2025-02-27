Tetris. Zelda: Ocarina of Time. GTA III. Final Fantasy VII. Shenmue. Super Mario 64. These are all video games which have had a considerable impact on the industry, but which one do you think has had the most "influence" on the world of interactive entertainment as a whole?

That's what BAFTA wants to find out. It's asking players all over the world to nominate what they think is the most influential video game ever made.

"‘Most influential game’ can means different things to different people," says BAFTA. "Perhaps it’s a game that birthed a genre, one that defined an era, or one that set the standards for storytelling and interactivity. Perhaps it’s a game whose influence crosses into films, TV and music, which we still see today. It could even be a game that’s had a big influence on you, personally, changing the way you look at the world."

What's the most influential game of all time? 🎮🤔 Is that a ridiculously big question? ✅ Yes Is that why @baftagames.bsky.social is asking it? ✅ Also yes! Help us spread the word by telling us what you think (maybe in a video?) and don't forget to VOTE >>> www.bafta.org/stories/the-... — Luke Hebblethwaite (@lukethehebble.bsky.social) 2025-02-27T14:11:21.839Z

BAFTA has launched a site which allows you to select your most influential game. You'll need to pick a title and you'll have the option to explain why you think it's so important. If you're stuck for inspiration, then make sure you're following BAFTA's social accounts, as it will be enlisting the help of "some of the biggest names in games" to give their own thoughts on the topic.

You've got until Thursday, 20th March, 5 pm GMT, to submit your selection. Let us know what you voted for by posting a comment below.