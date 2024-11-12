Trials of Mana will celebrate its 30th anniversary next year in Japan, and so, in order to mark this incredible milestone, it is being given an official adaptation for the stage.

Trials of Mana is the third installment in the Mana series and the follow-up to SNES classic Secret of Mana. It was launched in 1995 in Japan under the name Seiken Densetsu 3 but didn't get an official release in the West until 2019 when it was included as part of the Collection of Mana compilation for Nintendo Switch. In addition to this, it also received a remake, in 2020, for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PC, Android, iOS, and Xbox Series X|S, which notably ditched the pixel artwork of the original for fully 3D models and scrapped the multiplayer from the original.

The story of Trials of Mana follows a group of heroes as they search for the legendary Sword of Mana, to save the Mana Tree and prevent a group of monsters called the Benevodons from reaping destruction on the world.

The play will run from March 7th to March 16th at the Sunshine Theatre in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, and April 4th to April 6th at the TT Hall at Cool Japan Park, in Osaka. A lottery for advanced tickets is available now on the Plus A website until November 18th, with general tickets going on sale next year on February 2nd, 2025. General tickets are priced at ¥12,100, with an additional upgrade being offered for ¥3,300.

Here is the cast that will be playing the heroes:

Duran: Kai Ogasawara

Kevin: Ruito Aoyagi

Angela: Haruna Iikubo

Riesz: Karin Isobe

Hawkeye: Haruse Akune

Charlotte: Amisa Miyazaki

According to the website, Hiroki Kikuta, who handled the soundtrack for Secret of Mana and the original game, will also be providing the score.