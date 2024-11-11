Update [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 21:00 GMT]: Rose Tinted Spectrum's YouTube channel has been restored.
"It's back," says the channel's owner on Social media. "Thank you, sincerely, to every single one of you that boosted this. To have to go through 24 hours of absolute stress in order to have this reinstated, and with still no indication what triggered it, is insane. But we're back."
Original Story [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 12:30 GMT]: Popular retro gaming channel Rose Tinted Spectrum has been scrubbed from YouTube, triggering a flood of concerned posts on social media from fans and followers.
The channel's owner posted a plea to the video-hosting service yesterday, pointing out that the channel had been terminated for a violation of "spam/deceptive practise/abuse" policies.
"I've appealed this, and your automated system has kept it terminated," says the tweet. "Can I have a human look at this, please?"
A YouTube "spokesperson" replied with:
It looks like you’ve already appealed & received an email outlining the final decision. We know it wasn’t the outcome you were hoping for, but there’s nothing more we can do on our end as these decisions are made very carefully, appreciate your understanding.
As you can see, the exchange hasn't resulted in any positive action being taken:
