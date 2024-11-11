Update [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 21:00 GMT]: Rose Tinted Spectrum's YouTube channel has been restored.

"It's back," says the channel's owner on Social media. "Thank you, sincerely, to every single one of you that boosted this. To have to go through 24 hours of absolute stress in order to have this reinstated, and with still no indication what triggered it, is insane. But we're back."





Original Story [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 12:30 GMT]: Popular retro gaming channel Rose Tinted Spectrum has been scrubbed from YouTube, triggering a flood of concerned posts on social media from fans and followers.

The channel's owner posted a plea to the video-hosting service yesterday, pointing out that the channel had been terminated for a violation of "spam/deceptive practise/abuse" policies.

"I've appealed this, and your automated system has kept it terminated," says the tweet. "Can I have a human look at this, please?"





A YouTube "spokesperson" replied with:

It looks like you’ve already appealed & received an email outlining the final decision. We know it wasn’t the outcome you were hoping for, but there’s nothing more we can do on our end as these decisions are made very carefully, appreciate your understanding.

As you can see, the exchange hasn't resulted in any positive action being taken:

Fans of the channel have been making their thoughts known:





I am sure this is just a glitch & can be fixed ASAP by



Share away peeps! SHARE THIS! Rose Tinted Spectrum makes incredible content & we have even collaborated a few times. No idea why the channel was terminated as it's gaming & not breaking any rules.I am sure this is just a glitch & can be fixed ASAP by @TeamYouTube Share away peeps! https://t.co/3Uo3zgiv0h November 11, 2024



At the very least provide actual reasons

Shame on you! @TeamYouTube I cannot, understand what kind of reasoning would lead you to think a harmless retro gaming focused channel violated your policies... esp when you let some truly problematic channels flourish and thrive .At the very least provide actual reasonsShame on you! https://t.co/w1i0U2kAm8 November 10, 2024



I hope this gets resolved. It’s kind of terrifying that @TeamYouTube can terminate a channel with no warning, no explanation and no human contact.I hope this gets resolved. https://t.co/ijUSqFaG4c November 10, 2024

Hey @TeamYouTube , your automated system banned this channel for absolutely no reason. Appealed and denied, for no reason. This is completely unacceptable, and a slap in the face of all creators. Claiming this is irreversible is deeply concerning too, and simply cannot be true. https://t.co/N0LJ4MxEuO November 10, 2024