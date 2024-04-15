Square Enix has just released a new Japanese trailer for the upcoming Visions of Mana, and it's a wonderfully nostalgic ride through the history of the series.

The trailer begins back in 1991, with a young boy walking into his local games store and picking up a copy of Seiken Densetsu: Final Fantasy Gaiden (Final Fantasy Adventure) on the Game Boy.

It then moves to 1993, with the same child (and his friends) crowding around a TV to play Seiken Densetsu 2 (Secret of Mana), which is widely regarded as one of the most famous entries in the series.

We then shift to 1995 for Seiken Densetsu 3, which was never released in the West back in the 1990s. The same boy is later shown in 2006, all grown up and playing Seiken Densetsu 4 (Dawn of Mana) on his PS2.

The trailer then fast-forwards through a bunch of the Mana titles released since then before culminating in a reminder that Visions of Mana is coming this summer for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Windows, and Steam.