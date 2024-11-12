Valve has announced that it will be releasing a limited-edition white Steam Deck OLED next week, on November 18th at 3pm PST (as reported by The Verge).

The device will cost £599/$679 and will be available to buy in all of the shipping regions where the Steam Deck is currently sold, including newly added countries like Australia and areas served by the distributor Komodo, such as Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. According to Valve, it will be offered in limited quantities, with stock spread proportionally across the various regions listed.

In order to try and cut down on scalping, Valve will be limiting every customer to one model each and will also require potential buyers to have made a valid Steam purchase before November 2024 to qualify for the sale. This, the company believes, will hopefully give more people an opportunity to grab one.

As Valve notes, the device will have the same specs as the Steam Deck OLED 1TB model, with the main draw being its white and grey design. It will also come packaged with an exclusive white carrying case and white microfiber cleaning cloth too, in order to match the colour of the main unit.

Steam first teased a white version of its portable Steam Deck console three years ago, when it showed off a Portal-inspired prototype at Valve's developer summit in 2021. This never went on sale, however, with the company having previously only sold the device in black and a limited-edition translucent design.