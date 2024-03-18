The relentless march of technology means that it's now possible to make the Nintendo 3DS portable! Erm, hang on, that doesn't sound right, does it?

But yes, it is. There's now a mod which allows you to add a second screen to Valve's Steam Deck and transform it into a much larger (and less convenient) version of the 3DS, minus any glasses-free 3D effects, of course.

The guys over at Retro Handhelds have performed this magic on their own Steam Deck, and it's well worth a read – we especially liked the bit where the author "plugged it all in, connected the Steam Deck, and promptly wanted to cry." Needless to say, this was not a straightforward mod despite the fact that no internal modification of the Steam Deck is required.





However, the end result is rather cool, especially if you're keen to partake in some 3DS emulation on your Steam Deck. The fact that all of this is even possible makes us smile, and this kind of groundwork could prove to be essential in the future as original hardware breaks down; the DS and 3DS are two of the harder handhelds to successfully emulator due to their dual-screen nature, so this kind of pathfinding is always welcome.

